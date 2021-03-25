Yale professor addresses inequality, Cairo's 'American horror story' of oppression in Simon Institute talk

Tanks and armored vehicles lined the streets in many cities. Police were dressed in garb traditionally seen on the battlefields, not on U.S. streets.

One hypothesis for this, Hinton, said was the advancement of technology and its availability. But in reality, she said, the root of this arose after President Lyndon B. Johnson called for a war on crime, a year after he called for a war on poverty.

+2 'It's hard being black, but I love being black': Courtlin Jabrae's social commentary through song Carbondale hip-hop artist Courtlin Jabrae has been releasing new songs every week as part of his Jabrae Monday series. He described them as weekly check-ins with what’s been on his mind. Recently, that has been the trauma shaking the black community.

Hinton said the uprisings over the deaths of Brown, Floyd and a myriad of others throughout U.S. history were all responses to very real acts of overt racism by those in authority.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It is part of a pattern in the U.S., Hinton said, that when the bounds of citizenship are expanded for minority groups there is a response of new laws to criminalize some of these expansions or vigilante groups to fight them.

Hinton pointed to Cairo in deep Southern Illinois as an example.

“In many ways it’s an American horror story of oppression,” she said of the city at the confluence.

“Racism let the political and economic sectors of the town die,” Hinton said before adding that “it felt like 1950s Mississippi.”