Yale professor addresses inequality, Cairo's 'American horror story' of oppression in Simon Institute talk

CARBONDALE — Speaking with the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute Thursday, Elizabeth Hinton sought to bring context and better perspective to the cycle of rebellion and state violence America finds itself in.
As part of its "Understanding Our New World" conversation series, The Simon Institute brought the Yale professor to speak ahead of the release of her newest book, “America on Fire.”
The book examines the racist ways in which Black rebellions against mistreatment and discrimination have been recategorized as riots, discrediting the struggle these events were borne out of.
“I do this work to hopefully actually make change,” Hinton said in her talk with Simon Institute Director John Shaw.
In her talk, Hinton said work on her most recent book began during the COVID-19 quarantine as she watched the reaction to the death of George Floyd, a Black man, killed at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis.
She followed the spread of rebellions across the country as she wrote.
Hinton said going back to the violence after the 2014 police-killing of Black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri people were asking about just how police forces across the country had become increasingly militarized.
Tanks and armored vehicles lined the streets in many cities. Police were dressed in garb traditionally seen on the battlefields, not on U.S. streets.
One hypothesis for this, Hinton, said was the advancement of technology and its availability. But in reality, she said, the root of this arose after President Lyndon B. Johnson called for a war on crime, a year after he called for a war on poverty.
Carbondale hip-hop artist Courtlin Jabrae has been releasing new songs every week as part of his Jabrae Monday series. He described them as weekly check-ins with what’s been on his mind. Recently, that has been the trauma shaking the black community.
Hinton said the uprisings over the deaths of Brown, Floyd and a myriad of others throughout U.S. history were all responses to very real acts of overt racism by those in authority.
It is part of a pattern in the U.S., Hinton said, that when the bounds of citizenship are expanded for minority groups there is a response of new laws to criminalize some of these expansions or vigilante groups to fight them.
Hinton pointed to Cairo in deep Southern Illinois as an example.
“In many ways it’s an American horror story of oppression,” she said of the city at the confluence.
“Racism let the political and economic sectors of the town die,” Hinton said before adding that “it felt like 1950s Mississippi.”
In 2017 Southern reporter Molly Parker detailed the strife of Black men and women in Cairo during the 1960s and 1970s. She said part of the reason that Cairo is a near economic desert today is rooted in the time’s racial strife. Many white businesses closed up shop and left town in the face of an economic boycott waged by black activists.
After successfully integrating businesses, civil rights fighters set about demanding that Black citizens have equal opportunity to jobs. Rather than find a way for the city to move forward together, many white city leaders and business owners apparently conspired to quietly create a limited fief, once they could no longer wage these battles in open.
The racial violence continued in Cairo for years beyond the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The white, homegrown terrorist group The White Hats set out as vigilantes to tamp down on the violence and focused all its attention on Black residents. Discussing the violence Thursday, Hinton said white Cairoites would wantonly shoot into Black neighborhoods with impunity. All of this happening after America was mentally moving beyond the struggle for civil rights.
What seems to distinguish this moment’s push for racial justice in Southern Illinois is the number of gatherings that are taking place beyond the borders of Carbondale, a liberal-leaning university town.
Hinton pointed out that legislation — from the 1968 Safe Streets Act to the 1994 notorious crime bill, has created legal paths to disrupt the lives of minorities in the country. She said these laws, aimed to cut crime off at the knees, fanned the flames. Hinton said the focus needs to be less about battling crime head-on and more on fighting it at its root.
Hinton said if people want to stop rebellion they have to give people the resources they are asking for. She said this won’t stop “until we solve these problems of inequality.”
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
Carbondale educators
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Carbondale educators
Carbondale educators
Justice for Black Lives rally in Sparta
Justice for Black Lives rally in Sparta
Justice for Black Lives rally in Sparta
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
More than 200 attend Black Lives Matter rally in Du Quoin
More than 200 attend Black Lives Matter rally in Du Quoin
More than 200 attend Black Lives Matter rally in Du Quoin
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Protesters march in Herrin
Watch Now: Protesters march in Herrin
Protesters march in Herrin
Protesters march in Herrin
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Carbondale march
Carbondale march
Carbondale march
Carbondale march
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
Anna protest: 'I'm not black but I mourn with you.'
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
Nearly 200 protest in Anna
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
Carterville march
Carterville march
Carterville march
Watch now: Protesters march in Carterville
Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Carbondale
Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Carbondale
Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Carbondale
Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Carbondale
Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Carbondale
Daily protest
Demonstration in Marion
Demonstration in Marion
Demonstration in Marion
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Watch Now: Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Watch Now: Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Watch Now: Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports