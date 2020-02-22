25-year-old Eldorado man dies in single-vehicle crash
0 comments
Saline County

25-year-old Eldorado man dies in single-vehicle crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 25-year-old Eldorado man died Friday night after a single-vehicle crash on US 45 in Saline County.

In a news release from Illinois State Police, the man was identified as Brennan L. Unthank.

According to the preliminary investigation, around 8:12 p.m. Unthank was traveling northbound on US 45 approaching Cook Road when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road before overturning and coming to rest on its top. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
4
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SIU Medical School to pilot state prison health care
SIU

SIU Medical School to pilot state prison health care

  • Updated

SIU School of Medicine will provide health care at two state prisons in a test that could expand statewide and which could provide answers for a troubled, $180 million-a-year medical program for 40,000 inmates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News