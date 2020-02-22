25-year-old Eldorado man dies in single-vehicle crash

A 25-year-old Eldorado man died Friday night after a single-vehicle crash on US 45 in Saline County.
In a news release from Illinois State Police, the man was identified as Brennan L. Unthank.
According to the preliminary investigation, around 8:12 p.m. Unthank was traveling northbound on US 45 approaching Cook Road when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road before overturning and coming to rest on its top. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
— The Southern