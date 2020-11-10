Young, healthy Southern Illinois woman recounts her painful monthslong battle with COVID-19

In the weeks that have followed, Kehrer said she’s started to feel stronger — day by day. She doesn’t need the oxygen supplement any longer. But she’s still not 100% back to herself. Kehrer and her husband have a cabin in Southern Illinois where they are staying this week, and after a mile and a half walk through the Shawnee Forest on Monday, Kehrer was wiped out.

This is hard for her to accept since she and her husband had visited Colorado only a few months before she fell ill where they did numerous 5-mile-plus hikes in much more challenging terrain.

Kehrer said her cousin, Dr. Jeff Ripperda, a Southern Illinois physician, informed her that the lingering symptoms she's experiencing are typical for people who have had a serious bout with any virus. It's called post-viral syndrome and typically lasts two to four months, and sometimes longer. If her shortness of breath doesn't clear up by then, Kehrer said she will schedule further tests to determine if there is lingering damage to the pulmonary functions of her lungs.

Kehrer said she hopes her story is a reminder that even young, relatively healthy people who do not fall into any risk categories can suffer serious, long-term consequences from COVID-19. Kehrer said it was a wake-up call to her, as she even had the thought at one time that she wouldn’t mind getting the virus to get it out of the way.

“I thought, ‘If I get it, no big deal. It will be OK.’ And I know a lot of people my age, or they know people or family about our age who have gotten it, and it seems like they’ve all had very light symptoms,” she said. “I don’t know why it hit me so hard. I was, I guess, one of the unlucky few, and the problem is you don’t know who that next unlucky person is going to be.”

