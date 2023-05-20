Editor-in-Chief

For four years, Brandhorst, 22, has served The Southern through an array of newsroom duties while also working as a communications student at Southern Illinois University, majoring in radio, television and digital media, minoring in journalism, specializing in media industries and pursuing a master's degree.

He originally began his professional career as a news clerk at The Southern the summer after graduating from Carbondale Community High School. At that time, he had already started his journey toward an engineering degree at SIU, which was on par with his technical background and family ties to the world of engineering.

"After falling in love with the world of media that The Southern introduced me to, I took time to step back and reflect on my future. I ultimately chose to alter my career path, combining my love for writing and literature with my knowledge of technology and engineering and began working toward a career in multimedia editing and producing," said Brandhorst.

Now, Brandhorst enters this new role at The Southern as an award-winning journalist.

"I'm lucky enough to have been part of a team that won the most prestigious award from the Associated Press Media Editors Association and my very own award for Headline Writing from the Illinois Press Association," he said.

"I’ve used my digital-first mindset, multimedia experience, social media expertise, technological background, and forever expanding creativity to become a seasoned editor and producer with veteran decision making skills.”

Lee Enterprises Midwest News Director Marc Chase said Brandhorst brings fresh ideas, great news skills and a thirst for providing the most engaging and important stories to readers.

“For the past few months, Jackson has performed extremely well in managing the day-to-day operations of The Southern’s newsroom. To his credit, we performed a national search for a new editor and have decided that the new leader for The Southern was actually right in front of us," Chase said.

Brandhorst says he is extremely excited to help lead a team of hardworking, local journalists into the future of the industry.

"I'm looking forward to implementing new, fun, and creative ways to cover local news and sports, but what I am most looking forward to is learning from and listening to our community, and then helping to publish content that interests, entertains and informs Southern Illinoisans."