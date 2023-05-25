Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Southern Illinois teens have an opportunity to grow as leaders and learn life skills while having a great time through a new camp being organized by the local Illinois State Police Troop.

The 2023 Team Illinois Youth Police Camp, set for June 11-17, is an opportunity for area youth ages 13-17 to learn more about law enforcement, military careers, leadership skills, personal development, cultural diversity, physical fitness and interpersonal skills. The camp will be held at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center, where campers will overnight in cabins.

Illinois State Police Master Sergeant Christopher Watson said this will be the first Southern Illinois version of the camp, which has proved very popular in other communities across the state for more than a dozen years.

“This will be one of four across the state and what we are doing is creating an environment for young people to be exposed to law enforcement and to get life skills that are important for their future development as young adults as well as to prepare them for leadership,” he explained.

Watson said a variety of activities will include introduction to topics related to work as first responders including earthquake and weather safety and basic law enforcement, emergency medical technician and firefighter safety procedures and protocols. Cadets will also be introduced to how to identify narcotics and learn weapon safety, suicide prevention and relationship safety.

Other sessions will include interview skills, money management training, job search tips and personal organization.

“We’re trying to teach things that will help them better themselves as future leaders,” Watson said. “We have a broad and diverse curriculum to give the teens the things that they need right now to make improvements in their own lives.”

Brian Croft, director of SIU’s Touch of Nature, said the camp has a simple purpose.

“I think part of the camp experience at any camp is, ‘how do you adult?’ You have to get up, you have to brush your teeth and you have to take care of yourself. I know that all sounds routine but providing that sort of responsibility at camp is on you and not on your parents or guardians. It’s a great introduction to adulting,” he said.

Plus, Croft added, the camp and facilities will build confidence.

“We’re asking the camper to challenge their comfort zones and realize that they are capable of so much,” he said. “It’s about asking them to take some positive risks and gain from them."

Portions of the camp will take advantage of the Touch of Nature facilities through sessions on the high ropes course, rock climbing and a fishing derby. The camp is a collaborative effort of the Illinois State Police, the Carbondale Police Department, SIU Police, the Jackson and Williamson County Sherriff’s Departments and other agencies.

Watson said funding for the camp has been provided by a variety or agencies, organizations, businesses and individuals, resulting in a very affordable camp for participants.

“This is mind-blowing,” he said. “Our communities have come through in a massive way so that we can provide teenagers with three meals a day, snacks and house them overnight will cost families just $20.”

Watson said that less than 30 camper spots remain available. Information on the camp is available on the troop’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IllinoisStatePoliceDistrict13.