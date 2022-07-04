Zeigler to host unique car show Saturday benefitting firefighters

ZEIGLER — Replicas of vehicles from popular 1970s and 80s movies like Smokey and the Bandit, Maximum Overdrive and Dukes of Hazards will be on full display this Saturday on the circle in Zeigler as part of an annual fundraiser for the fire department.

The "Heroes and Horsepower Car Show" event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

It's the top fundraiser of the year for the department. This year marks the second year with the Eastbound and Down Smokey and the Bandit theme and eighth year of the car show altogether.

Event organizer Ronnie Diuguid said the show has grown tremendously from its origins.

"We went from 25 cars our first year to 138 last year, and weather permitting, we're expecting about 200 or more cars this year," he said. "We've raised in excess of $30,000 for the fire department since we started. The goal is to raise money to build an addition to the department and upgrade our equipment."

Cost to enter a vehicle for the show is $20. The first 150 participants will receive a dash plaque collectible featuring the Zeigler Fire Department.

"I believe that this will be a car show everybody will be talking about for some time," Diuguid said. "We will have a little bit of something for everyone."

Diuguid said the men who portray Burt Reynolds as the Bandit (Tim Phillips) and Jackie Gleason as Sheriff Buford T. Justice (Sean Bailey) will be the featured attraction. In addition to the Trans Am, there will also be a replica truck like the one driven by Jerry Reed (Snowman) from the 1977 hit movie.

Dennis Bottoms, who played the banjo in Reed's hit song, "Eastbound and Down," will be yet another honored guest at Saturday's show from 11 a.m. to noon in the East Bound and Down tent.

Nate Lawrence, of Webb City, Missouri, will be driving over his replica of the Green Goblin Happy Toyz semi that appeared in the horror movie, "Maximum Overdrive."

There will also be a replica Herbie and the Love Bug Volkswagen on display, as well as another version of the General Lee (1969 Dodge Charger) from the TV show, Dukes of Hazzard.

Zeigler firefighters will be selling burgers and pulled pork sandwiches throughout the day. The Apostolic Church Youth will serve sno-cones, cotton candy and lemon shake-ups. There will also be a live DJ show, complete with classic rock and southern rock tunes throughout the event.

According to Diuguid, enough money was raised through sponsorships to cover 100% of the costs of the show. The fire department will benefit from the number of vehicle entry fees and food sales.

There will be 31 classes of competition in the car show with prizes awarded for first- and second-place finishers. There will also be six specialty awards, including the Buddy Ingersoll Memorial Award. Ingersoll was a Zeigler mechanic who was heavily involved in auto racing. His younger brother, LeRoy, will serve as one of the judges for the award.

The city's street department crew, led by Commissioner Brad Wilson, is sprucing up the circle this week in advance of Saturday's show.

For more information, including weather updates, go to the Heroes and Horsepower website on Facebook.

