Zero gravity tennis: teaching a game for life

Harrisburg’s Keith Dismuke is on a mission to transform the game of tennis — one player, one game and even one shot at a time.

A native of Sparta, Dismuke returned to Southern Illinois in 2014 after many years as a professional tennis player and coach in Maine. He brought with him a passion for sharing the sport with new generations of players, starting with those in Harrisburg.

“I was able to develop what we call the City Tennis Association and, working with the U.S. Tennis Association, we put together some programs to do assemblies and programs at the schools to build up tennis in the area,” he explained.

Now Dismuke is a popular tennis instructor, coach and ambassador for the sport though his program, Zero Gravity Tennis. Despite a pandemic-necessitated pause of his volunteer efforts in the Harrisburg schools, Dismuke continues to teach tennis players of all ages and skill levels in group and private lessons.

Dismuke, who won the Illinois Seniors tournament at the age of 53, is hopeful that grassroots efforts like his will bring tennis back to the forefront. One of just a few certified tennis coaches in the region, he said he hopes to see tennis return to popularity soon.

“I’d say the state of American tennis right now is probably about at a two or three on a scale of five,” he said. “We don’t have any American champions in tennis right now and that’s probably what it is going to take for people to get interested in the game again. It’s going to take a lot of work and dedication from a lot of people.”

In addition to his efforts locally to promote tennis, Dismuke also is a sought-after tennis official, working NCAA and USTA events.

“When I’m not teaching, I’m officiating,” he explained. “It gives me more insight as a coach.”

Dismuke said officiating also makes him more of a stickler for the rules and etiquette of the game.

“As officials, we learn to make players follow the rules and convince them that the rules for everybody has to be the same. Often coaches will show favoritism to certain players and allow them to do things that are not acceptable for everybody else because they are good or they can get away with it, but that’s not the way it is,” he said.

He said the teaching methods he uses in Zero Gravity Tennis are a little different.

“I incorporate more body awareness and more of the natural ability of the person,” he said. “We focus on things like if you were taking a martial arts class or something similar. You first have to understand how your body moves and how your body works, then we can build your game around that.”

He said understanding body control is important, emphasizing while powerful shots are impressive, it is the finesse behind those shots that make a difference. He said he addresses attitude and the psychological approach necessary for success in the game.

He said Southern Illinois tennis is growing somewhat and has an unexpected ally in a new sport gaining popularity: pickleball.

“They work together because they are so similar,” he explained.

He said the benefits of tennis go beyond simple enjoyment and exercise.

“Tennis is a great game because it builds character in a very personal way,” he continued. “You can’t look to your team, it’s just you out on the court with your own style. You are in control of your own game,” he said.

Dismuke added he wants his students to be like him – lifelong lovers of the game.

“The number one thing with tennis is it is a sport for life,” he said.

