Manhunt underway for Southern Illinois man wanted in Mishealia Meredith murder investigation

HARRISBURG — Police are trying to track down a man wanted in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman found dead Sunday in a field in rural Gallatin County.

Alexander McWilliam, 36, of Harrisburg, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Mishealia Meredith, of Harrisburg, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

McWilliam should be considered armed and dangerous, police warned in the released, issued Wednesday evening.

Police cautioned that if a member of the public sees McWilliam or knows his current whereabouts, they should not approach him.

Call 911 immediately, police said.

The agency's Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 said they were called out Sunday to assist the Harrisburg Police Department to investigate the disappearance of Meredith.

During the investigation, ISP received information that led them to the 800 block of High Street in Eldorado, where evidence of a homicide was discovered.

Further information was obtained that led to the discovery of Meredith's body in rural Gallatin county.