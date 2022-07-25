Marion agrees to five-year extension on Colt League World Series

MARION — They were talking baseball Monday night at the regular meeting of the Marion City Council.

Mayor Mike Absher and the council voted unanimously to approve a five-year contract extension with PONY (Protect Our Nation's Youth) Baseball and Marion Stadium, LLC, to keep the Colt League World Series in Marion through 2027.

The Colt League World Series starts this week at Rent One Park in Marion and runs through next Tuesday night. It involves eight teams, including four international squads.

Exhibition games started Monday night and will continue through Thursday night with the tournament officially kicking off Friday.

PONY official Steve Miller of Herrin said he can't recall any other time in PONY baseball history where a host has been granted a five-year term.

"It's quite unusual. We usually do two years at a time," Miller said. "This certainly adds some new life to it all. The new ownership group (Black Diamond Harley-Davidson) is interested in bringing baseball back to Marion for the next several years. And I think you will hear them make some other special announcements throughout our tournament."

Miller said the renewed deal "speaks well to the caliber of the people involved" and was ecstatic that so many different organizations are partnering to make a commitment to the tournament.

"Tomorrow night, Germany will play our Southern Illinois team at 6:30. On Wednesday, Germany will play our Marion team, and then on Thursday we will really get things going with a home run-hitting contest and fastest runner event. On Friday, the tournament begins and we will have fireworks after the games."

Marion City Commissioner Doug Patton said the Marion-based Swinford Media Group deserves a huge shout-out for its role in promoting the tournament last year and this year. He specifically mentioned employee Rachel Stroud for her work.

"She's turned this whole thing around by getting the community involved," Patton said. "You guys have done a super, super job. You're building on last year and making it even better."

Stroud said Swinford Media and AthElite Sports Management worked together to market the event through social media moreso than ever before in an effort to get more international teams back in the tournament and the strategy would appear to be paying dividends.

"We really hyped it, and after a successful series last year, the city saw fit to bring us back in for this year. Thus, our involvement continues," Stroud said. "We're blowing this up a little bit more this year. We wanted to make the Colt League World Series more of a professional baseball atmosphere. That's why we've added the fireworks, the home run contest and fastest runner competition. We will also have theme nights each night of the Series. We're all super excited about that."

Absher was also pleased with the extension.

"We struggled with it (Colt League World Series) the first two or three years, but a lot of that had to do with COVID-19. This was an opportunity to regroup and make the most of what I think is an extraordinary opportunity for Marion," Absher said.

"We put together a team that included Commissioner Patton, (Chief of Staff) Cody Moake and the Swinford Media Group folks. And we got a great amount of cooperation from the new stadium owners. We all came together and decided that we were going to commit to this event for the next five years. Baseball needs to be an important part of that stadium."