 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Marion pedestrian killed by motorist

  • 0

MARION - A 40-year-old Marion man died late Tuesday night when a motorist struck him while walking near the intersection of West DeYoung Street and Old Bainbridge Trail.

Louis R. Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Marion police, the driver of the vehicle was Rosalee Edwards, 73, also of Marion. She was uninjured.

The incident occurred at 10:58 p.m. on Tuesday. That's when police were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, officers located Hayes laying in the road with severe injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by the Marion Police Department.

john.homan@thesouthern.com

618-925-0563

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone video shows extent of drought in Italy, revealing longest river almost dried up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News