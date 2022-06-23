Marion pedestrian killed by motorist

MARION - A 40-year-old Marion man died late Tuesday night when a motorist struck him while walking near the intersection of West DeYoung Street and Old Bainbridge Trail.

Louis R. Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Marion police, the driver of the vehicle was Rosalee Edwards, 73, also of Marion. She was uninjured.

The incident occurred at 10:58 p.m. on Tuesday. That's when police were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, officers located Hayes laying in the road with severe injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by the Marion Police Department.

