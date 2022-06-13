Marion Police acquiring 30 new tasers

MARION — The Marion City Council approved the purchase of 30 new tasers Monday from Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon Enterprise Inc. to assist police when combating unruly or aggressive suspects.

The taser is designed to temporarily incapacitate a suspect with an electric shock, allowing officers to approach the suspect in a safer manner.

Chief David Fitts informed the council that many of the current devices within the department have reached or surpassed their life expectancy. New tasers will be useful for up to 15 years. Cost to the city is $117,756 to be paid in five annual installments of $23,000 plus, interest-free.

Fitts added that the group purchase will save the city upwards of $40,000 over the lifespan of the devices.

Police and Fire Commissioner John Barwick, Jr. read a report on the police narcotics unit, stating that there were 149 citations issued in the month of May, along with 71 arrests made.

Moreover, the unit seized 63 cannabis plants (27 pounds) and 32.3 grams of methamphetamine, as well as an additional 339 grams of controlled substances.

A total of four firearms were seized, one stolen firearm, and three stolen vehicles.

"Our narcotics unit is doing a great job for the city," Barwick said. "They're active and trying to put a stop to illegal drug use."

Commissioner Jim Webb, speaking on behalf of the street department, said the sidewalk project is going great this spring.

"We are in the process of adding some sidewalks from Virginia Street down to South Market and along Boyton Street," Webb said. "The effort was to get pedestrians off the streets and onto the sidewalk. It was kind of a safety issue. That's one of many projects. There are a lot of sidewalks that still need to get repaired, but you have to start somewhere, and it's looking really good so far."

Webb added that asphalt is being laid on roads, too.

"We've been trying to make some repairs to damage done caused by the winter months," he said. "There's a lot of expansion within the city, especially over on the west side where the Fed-Ex building is going. It's kind of interesting to see all the progress being made. They've moved a lot of dirt. It's going to be a nice expansion."

In Fire Department news, the city is repealing an ordinance between Marion and the City of Carterville and Williamson County Fire Protection District to sell two older ladder trucks.

The Harrison-Bruce Foundation agreed to buy Marion a new truck valued at $1 million if the city would donate the vehicles rather than sell them.

In other news, the council approved the following:

Purchase of a home and property located at 907 W. White St. at a cost of $10,500. The home will be demolished.

Accepted the plat and street and land improvements for Stonecliffe Subdivision.

Adopted a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) inducement resolution with Energy Land Holdings, LLC.

Approved a Route 13 TIF redevelopment agreement with Olive Garden Holdings, LLC.

Approved the Fire Merit Board's recommendation to hire Ben Shultz to the role of firefighter.

Reappointed Andrea Bradley, Twila Couey, and Dr. John O'Keefe to the Marion Carnegie Library Board of Trustees to three-year terms expiring in 2025.

Approved Mayor Mike Absher's recommendation of Isabella Mings to an open part-time custodial position at the civic center.

Approved Webb's recommendation to hire Josh Schmid to an open seasonal position at the cemetery.

Approved the hiring of four part-time staffers at The Hub Recreation Center, including Ava Segers, Katie Arview, Molly Waggoner and Elliott O'Keefe.

Approved an annual invoice of $16,996.88 for Questica Budgeting software.

Approved an invoice for $3,000 for June consulting services with Governmental Consulting Solutions.

Nobody spoke during the public comment period. Commissioner John Stoecklin was absent from the meeting.

