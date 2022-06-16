Marion VFW recognizes Mike Absher with plaque

MARION — Members of the Honor Guard and Ritual Team with Marion VFW Post 1301 presented Mayor Mike Absher with a plaque Thursday for his longstanding support and commitment to the organization.

Dan Fruge, the longest-serving member of the Honor Guard, said Absher was being recognized more so for his role as a citizen and businessman than his work as mayor. Fruge pointed to a bus decorated beautifully in Honor Guard script and logos that was donated to the group from Watermark Ford in Marion, where Absher previously worked.

Although no longer new, maintenance fees for the bus are still covered by the car dealership.

Fellow Honor Guard member Ray Hancock said Absher has also made personal financial contributions to the VFW, most recently to aid in the purchase of a new electronic sign on Illinois 37 that will soon indicate to motorists where the VFW is located.

"The sign will have messaging capability, which will allow us to thank our donors and reference upcoming events," Hancock said. "Mike's been a huge asset to the VFW and specifically to the Honor Guard."

Absher appeared a little overwhelmed with the presentation.

"I have a long, deep connection with the Marion VFW," Absher said. "My involvement beginning with my bugler days in high school (1985-89), where I played TAPS at hundreds of military funerals, was an extraordinarily profound experience for me. To receive this award is like a contradiction. I should be thanking you for all the fine work you do instead of you thanking me."

Absher said he didn't realize it at that time - playing at funerals was just an excuse for him to be out of school for a while.

"But as I got older, I came to realize how important it was to honor our veterans," Absher said. "I'm glad to help where I can and I'm very grateful for this award."

In addition to the plaque, Fruge presented Absher with a VFW hat, stating that Absher is now an honorary member of the organization.

