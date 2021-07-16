Massac County reaches 'orange warning level' as COVID-19 case rate spikes

Massac County moved into an "orange warning level" on the state's COVID-19 risk metrics, as the area is seeing a sharp uptick in case rates, according to the Southern Seven Health Department.
Franklin, Jefferson, Edwards, White, and Wabash counties are also listed on the Illinois Department of Public Health's website in the "orange warning" category.
“While numbers are lower than what we were seeing at the height of the pandemic, the fact that we’re seeing this rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases across the Southern Seven region is a troubling sign especially with the large amount of people who have chosen to not get vaccinated,” said Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for S7's contact tracing team. “Massac County isn’t alone in the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases. We’ve been seeing these new positive cases growing for the past three weeks.”
According to S7, Massac County recently had 85 potential new cases — based on 12 positive cases — per 100,000 reported, and the test positivity percentage for the county was 10.4% out of 106 tests. ICU availability stands at just under 25%.
A warning for new case rates indicates a rate greater than 50 cases per 100,000 people. A warning for test positivity indicates that the percentage was above 8% from the previous 7-day-period. A warning for ICU Availability shows the number of ICU beds has dropped below a 20% availability threshold, according to S7HD.
The elevated risk for Massac County is due to two major factors: new cases per 100,000 and test positivity percentage. According to Illinois Department of Public Health, a third risk metric for ICU Availability has remained stable and is not currently impacting the S7 county.
"An orange designation indicates warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the community. Residents are asked to remain vigilant to slow spread of the virus," S7HD said in a news release.
As of Friday, 16 of 89 ICU beds are available in Southern Illinois' Region 5 district, according to IDPH's website. However, 245 of 259 ventilators are available for use, data show.
S7HD has been urging Southern Illinoisans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially with the rapid spread of the Delta variant impacting neighboring states.
People can also continue following the COVID-19 mitigation procedures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19: Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, and keep your distance especially in crowded situations.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced last month that Southern Illinois’ Region 5, where all seven of our counties are located, moved to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois COVID-19 mitigation plan. This move fully reopened businesses across the state without restrictions.