Massac County reaches 'orange warning level' as COVID-19 case rate spikes

Massac County moved into an "orange warning level" on the state's COVID-19 risk metrics, as the area is seeing a sharp uptick in case rates, according to the Southern Seven Health Department.

Franklin, Jefferson, Edwards, White, and Wabash counties are also listed on the Illinois Department of Public Health's website in the "orange warning" category.

“While numbers are lower than what we were seeing at the height of the pandemic, the fact that we’re seeing this rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases across the Southern Seven region is a troubling sign especially with the large amount of people who have chosen to not get vaccinated,” said Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for S7's contact tracing team. “Massac County isn’t alone in the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases. We’ve been seeing these new positive cases growing for the past three weeks.”

According to S7, Massac County recently had 85 potential new cases — based on 12 positive cases — per 100,000 reported, and the test positivity percentage for the county was 10.4% out of 106 tests. ICU availability stands at just under 25%.