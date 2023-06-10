MARION – Jessica Tilton has been named Miss Illinois 2023.

The 25 year-old won the title Saturday evening at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center following five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals. She competed as Miss Quad Cities.

She was chosen from a group of 26 candidates which included two contestants with Southern Illinois ties. Miss Capital City Breana Bagley of Decatur, a 2022 graduate of the Southern Illinois School of Law was first runner-up. Miss Metropolis Hope Pearcy also competed in the event, but did not advance as a finalist.

Tilton will spend the next year participating in special events, promoting her social initiative of advocating for organ donation and will represent the state at the Miss America competition in December. In addition to the title and crown, Miss Illinois will win a minimum $10,000 scholarship as well as numerous in-kind awards.

Other finalists included Miss Lake County Makalyn Heaslett, Miss Chicago Elise O’Connell and Miss Little Egypt Megan Magee.

See Tuesday’s online and print editions of The Southern for complete coverage of the Miss Illinois scholarship competition.