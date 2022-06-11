Miss Southern Illinois among top 11 finalists for Miss Illinois 2022

MARION – Southern Illinois has one representative remaining in the running for the title of Miss Illinois following the announcement of the top 11 during the organization’s 2022 scholarship competition finale this evening in Marion.

Breana Bagley, the reigning Miss Southern Illinois, is among those selected from a field of 26 candidates to continue in the competition tonight at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. Two other young women from the region, Miss John A. Logan College Alara Pfeaster and Miss Metropolis Cami Horman, did not advance into the top 11.

Others named as top-11 finalists were Miss Chicago Makalyn Heaslett, Miss Gold Coast Sheridan Hurtig, Miss Heartland Morgan Hollon, Miss Lake County Ariyanna White, Miss Mississippi Crown Annie Kamps, Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair Karis Hortin, Miss Northern Suburbs Megan Magee, Miss Quincy Juliana Fray, Miss River Valley McKenna Vereeke, and Miss Windy City Monica Nia Jones.

The finalists will be cut to the top five later tonight.

Bagley, who recently completed her law degree from Southern Illinois University, was a top-five finalist last year when she was Miss Heartland.

The new Miss Illinois will be named following a final round of talent performances, on-stage interviews and an evening gown competition. In addition to the title and crown, Miss Illinois will win at minimum a $10,000 scholarship as well as many in-kind awards.

This story will updated as more information becomes available.

