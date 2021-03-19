Monday COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available at Heartland Regional in Marion

MARION — Appointments are still available for Monday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Heartland Regional Medical Center, according to the marketing coordinator for the hospital.

The Illinois National Guard announced a temporary vaccination site at Heartland Regional Medical Center, 3333 W. DeYoung St., in Marion. Vaccinations will be provided to as many as 300 eligible people from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m Monday.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) website at https://covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov/ and use voucher code SPARCHRMC0322. Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Registration assistance is being provided courtesy of the new IDPH Vaccine Appointment Call Center.

Open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to midnight, Illinois residents can call (833) 621-1284 for both English and Spanish-speaking agents, some with the ability to translate into other languages. The call center was created for people who do not have access to a computer or those who have difficulty navigating online services.