Monday COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available at Heartland Regional in Marion

MARION — Appointments are still available for Monday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Heartland Regional Medical Center, according to the marketing coordinator for the hospital.
The Illinois National Guard announced a temporary vaccination site at Heartland Regional Medical Center, 3333 W. DeYoung St., in Marion. Vaccinations will be provided to as many as 300 eligible people from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m Monday.
To register for a vaccine appointment, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) website at https://covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov/ and use voucher code SPARCHRMC0322. Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted.
Registration assistance is being provided courtesy of the new IDPH Vaccine Appointment Call Center.
Open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to midnight, Illinois residents can call (833) 621-1284 for both English and Spanish-speaking agents, some with the ability to translate into other languages. The call center was created for people who do not have access to a computer or those who have difficulty navigating online services.
“We are thrilled to be able to work with the National Guard to enhance our vaccination efforts,” said Heartland Regional Emergency Manager Nikolas Fort. “We welcome the members of the National Guard into our community with open arms. With this one-day event, another 300 citizens will take an important step towards beating the pandemic. I urge everyone who is able to consider getting vaccinated.”