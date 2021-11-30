‘Hands Up Act’ petition created by SIU alum nears 3 million signatures

A petition created by an SIU student who has since graduated is nearing 3 million signatures. It aims to hold police accountable for shooting unarmed citizens.

The petition was created in 2018 and it now has 2,743,141 signatures. The recipients of the petition on the website include: The U.S. House of Representatives, The U.S. Senate, The United Nations, The Democratic National Committee and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

It proposes that in a incidents where a police shoots a suspect, a weapon isn't found, and they were deemed unarmed, that the officer should receive a mandatory 15-year prison sentence.

“We have seen over and over police officers get off, even with videotape footage of citizens having been shot by police officers,” the petition reads. “This is a new form of lynching. I am pleading with you to propose a bill that protects people who have every right to feel threatened by law enforcement. We always say we need more training for those involved in public safety, and there are increasing policies and laws that mandate that police officers have “body cameras” on them. Those measures do not address the whole problem, not when the individual officers who shoot unarmed victims aren’t punished.”

Washington said he feels good about the reach and support the petition has gained over the past three years and the act has received several notable signatures including those by: Breonna Taylor’s mother, Michael Brown’s mother, Jacob Blake’s father and the mother of Antwon Rose.

“I feel really good about it,” Washington said. “I just believe it can continue to grow.”

Washington may have reached this point sooner, but he said some of the signatures on the petition have been disappearing over the past few months.

Over 4,000 signatures have disappeared from the petition since he first noticed the discrepancy in October, Washington said.

In communications forward to The Southern between Washington and Change.org, the website alleges the missing signatures may be due to the signers not having an account or confirming their signature after some time, or if multiple signatures came from the same IP address or device, or, if the signature was created by the use of bots or VPN.

Change.org did not provide a comment to The Southern as of publication.

The petition can be found here: https://www.change.org/p/us-senate-hands-up-act

Even though the petition will continue to collect signatures, Washington said they already have more than enough to make a difference if legislators want to act.

He mentioned another petition on the same platform, calling to pass the Preventing Animal Cruelty Act, that received only 800,000 signatures and yet the Senate unanimously passed the bill in 2019.

“I'm at 2.7 million signatures, and nothing. I have not heard from a single U.S. Senator or Congressman yet. So it tells me that I have more than enough signatures,” Washington said. “So it's whether or not they want to acknowledge the issue at hand.”

Washington said beyond signing, those who wish to help should contact their representatives.

“Contact, email your city councilman, email your mayor, email your state legislator, email your U.S. Senator, email your governor,” Washington said.

