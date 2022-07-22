From the Editor | Allow me to re-introduce myself

My name is Jackson. Just a few months ago I was introduced to you all as a copy editor who would be writing some sports columns. I wrote a couple, but then stopped because they were no longer needed. They were fun to do, and it gave me an opportunity to display my personality, to display my…youth.

I am 21 years old, and for 21 years I have lived right here in Southern Illinois. Home.

Today I am introducing myself to you as the Assistant Editor, and at the moment, the Interim Editor of The Southern Illinoisan.

For over three years, I’ve been doing a great deal of duties here at The Southern, while also working as a communications student at Southern Illinois University, majoring in radio, television and digital media, minoring in journalism, and specializing in media industries.

I originally started my professional career as a News and Sports Clerk at The Southern the summer after I graduated from Carbondale Community High School. At that time, I had begun my journey toward an engineering degree at SIU, which was on par with my technical background and family ties to the world of engineering.

After falling in love with the world of media that The Southern introduced me to, I took time to step back and reflect on my future. I ultimately chose to alter my career path, combining my love for writing and literature with my knowledge of technology and engineering and began working toward a career in multimedia editing and producing.

Three eventful years later, after experience as a clerk, copy editor, assistant technician, production technician and a stint as a columnist, I enter this role at The Southern as an award winning journalist. I'm lucky enough to have been part of a team that won the most prestigious award from the Associated Press Media Editors Association and to have won my very own headline-writing award from the Illinois Press Association.

I’ve used my youthful outlook, digital first mindset, multimedia experience, social media expertise, technological background, and forever expanding creativity to prove I am apt to help lead a newsroom in the multimedia industry.

In my free time, I stay just as busy as I do at work. Most of my time is spent with Jedi, my 2-year-old yellow lab and Sarah, my idol and sweetheart, going on fishing trips, walks, unplanned runs and traveling the world. When I have any downtime, you can find me watching the latest shows, scrolling through social media, watching Twitch streams and YouTube videos, keeping up with all things sports and gaming, writing music and short stories, learning how to play piano, working on the computer I built, striving for fluency in French and coding script, honing my website and graphic design skills or surfing the web for something fun to cook.

This role is a dream come true for me. As someone so engulfed in media, it's an honor to be in a position like this, a position where I can make an impact by creating content for a place like Southern Illinois, the place I grew up.

I wanted this role because I knew I could do it well. I like challenges and I embrace adversity. I got to where I am today through hard work, and I know there is harder work ahead. This is only the beginning for me.

I'm extremely excited to help lead a team of hardworking, local journalists into the world of 21st century media.

I'm looking forward to implementing new, fun, and creative ways to cover local sports.

But what I am most looking forward to is learning from and listening to our community, and then helping to publish content that interests, entertains, and informs Southern Illinoisans.

Right now, young leaders seem to be a theme here in Southern Illinois. From 20-year-old high school head coaches to teenage business owners, my generation is certainly making its mark on our region.

But we cannot do it alone.

There is a spot of bliss between the creativity and spunk of the youth and the wisdom and experience of our elders. In today’s world, we often find generations pinned against each other. To say that times are tough would be a redundant and grotesque understatement. With that being said, now more than ever we need to take time to help and understand our neighbors, instead of turning our backs on them when they need it the most.

Be kind. Listen. Try and understand other people. If times are tough for you, imagine how they are for others.

It's easy to spew hate, especially given all of the platforms that allow hateful people to do so.

I am asking our community to come together, and to be understanding.

The young cannot turn to the old for advice and guidance when their backs are turned on those trying to make a difference.

There is division on every front in our lives. It's in our face every day. I will give you my word to try and change that if you give me yours.

News tips? Ideas? Advice? Want to say something kind?

Help us help you and send an email to News@thesouthern.com.