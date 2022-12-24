Guest View: Brent Van Ham | Holidays in recovery

Drug addiction is a common topic of discussion these days, and for good reason. We are still losing lives every day to the opioid crisis and since it has moved from the pharmacy to the street, the addition of the extremely strong opioid, fentanyl, has increased overdose risk for not only opioid users, but those that use other drugs, such as cocaine and methamphetamine. Fatal overdoses took about 107,000 Americans from us last year. Alcohol-related illness and fatalities are on the rise again as well, with over 95,000 alcohol attributed deaths occurring annually.

It’s not all bad news, though. Every day, some of the more fortunate of people with addictions are able to rally the strength, love and support they need to enter recovery. There are now 25 million people in recovery from drug addiction in America! This is an amazing number of people who have found their way to better physical and mental health, improved relationships and more functional lives. This number will continue to grow as research gives us new evidence-based treatments and approaches to help those with substance use disorder.

People in recovery want to enjoy the season’s festivities gracefully, without soothing ourselves with substances and ideally, without focusing on substances the whole time. While we don’t necessarily need to talk about how “bad it was” for us over the Christmas ham, we would enjoy a bit of consideration while we’re all planning things.

Chances are pretty good that you may love someone who is in recovery. If they will be attending a holiday party you’re hosting, here are some tips to help them on their continued journey towards better health, happiness and longer life.

1) Often, people in recovery will plan to bring a friend or ally who will remain sober with them during an event. This type of support is especially helpful during events where drug-use is ingrained such as New Year’s Eve, when it can feel like sober people are in the minority. Please encourage your guests in recovery to bring a sober buddy. You could even offer to be this buddy yourself, in a wonderful show of solidarity.

2) If your family member has stopped using alcohol, what is their favorite party drink now? People in recovery from Alcohol Use Disorder still like beverages, and not only Sprite! While “mocktails” can be great fun, please ask first, as they can be close enough to alcoholic cocktails to trigger craving, especially for those who may be new to the alcohol-free lifestyle. A separate cooler for alcoholic beverages is also a good idea. Then no one needs to fish-around them to find a soda, juice or water.

3) Consider having guests that smoke step outside first. It’s really hard to avoid cravings when your clothes smell like a drug you are trying not to use.

4) While it is not our responsibility to explain others’ health decisions for them, we can help people in recovery by gently steering conversations away from any interrogation about why they aren’t using drugs at the party. People may be surprised when someone says “No, thanks.” As adults, we should be able to take a pass without explanation but, unfortunately, peer-pressure around drug use doesn’t end at high school. Thinking about addiction as a disease is a new concept for some. Our old views of addiction as simply bad moral judgement or poor decision making have been around a long time and will probably take a while to dispel. Also, for people who have used drugs recreationally, sometimes for years without issue, it can be hard to understand the dependence and loss of control others might experience.

5) Politics. Really, do we have to? Anger, for people in recovery, can be like kryptonite. There’s no shortage of stories about people falling off the wagon after losing their temper. Let’s face it, we are very unlikely to switch any one over to “our side” of things, politically. If we are not trying to do that, then what exactly, are we trying to do? I know it’s tempting. We all have opinions. But, starting a political argument at a holiday party is bad form.

6) Think about providing a quiet space, away from the main party, where someone can go for a break, or to “check their phone” and maybe take a quiet breath or two if they’re feeling a bit overwhelmed. Many people in recovery deal with issues of overstimulation, and a quick break from all the noise and conversation for just a few minutes can feel like a lifesaver. Traditionally, our safe place is the bathroom, but this is less than ideal because other people are always trying to get in! A quiet bedroom with a chair or bed to sit down on for a minute would be nice.

7) If a guest wants to leave early, please do not try to talk them out of it. For people in recovery from addiction, leaving early is one of the best tools we have for reducing triggers, cravings and slips. Please do not be offended by this. While persuasion to stay later sounds friendly on the surface, it only makes a graceful early exit awkward. Trust me on this: If someone in recovery is thinking about going home, they probably should.

8) While someone in long-term recovery may offer to be the “designated driver,” this should never be assumed. Being designated driver can actually be a bad idea for someone in early recovery. Shuttling intoxicated people around can be both stressful and cause for resentment. Maybe an Uber or taxi is the best bet here.

9) If anyone in your family uses unregulated, or illicit drugs, please consider having naloxone/Narcan on hand in your home. During this era of the opioid crisis, naloxone/Narcan has become an essential first aid supply. The most popular form of naloxone/Narcan is the nasal spray, which is much easier to use than syringe-administered doses, and can be administered in seconds.

** Alcohol and cannabis (in legal states) should be bought from licensed, regulated stores, which can only stock inspected products with measured strengths. Any drug from an unregulated source has the potential to be contaminated with fentanyl, and should be suspected as such until tested. THIS INCLUDES ANY PILLS NOT PURCHASED DIRECTLY FROM A PHARMACY. Please reach out to your local harm reduction agency for fentanyl testing strips and naloxone. **