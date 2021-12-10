Guest View | The dumb box

This exercise is not to convince but to provoke.

“They that do not heed the science that would save them shall be made to hear the sentence that will ruin them.” —Anonymous

Things are not getting any better. The pandemic is thriving primarily because we are allowing it to do so. If everyone would have stepped forward from the beginning, we probably would be back to normal by now. But, that opportunity has passed so let’s see where we are today.

The medical profession tells us that a healthy human will inhale and exhale 20,000 breaths every day. That is important information because the Coronavirus that fuels this pandemic is spread by airborne transmission. Every breath from an infected person broadcasts thousands of aerosols for a distance of up to six feet. And, it takes less than five minutes for an unvaccinated person standing in the breath of a person with Covid-19 to become infected with almost 100 percent certainly. The infected aerosol particles live in the air for up to three hours. You neither see, taste nor smell these particles. You can inhaled them without even knowing it. Scientists also tell us that vaccinations and masks works in reducing bad results.

Visualize a person smoking a cigarette and imagine the amount of smoke they generate. The similarities between a smoker and an infected person are striking, except for one important fact. Tabaco smoke can be seen, smelled and tasted but Covid-19 particles are undetectable. They are like a snakebite. You don’t know the reptile is poisonous until you are bitten. You won’t know who infected you with the Covid-19 virus until it is too late. Would a reasonable person take a poisonous snake near their children, their parents or their grandparents? Of course not, and yet a number of people choose to ignore the welfare of the very people they are supposed to love and protect by remaining unvaccinated and unmasked. They take pride in hanging a snake around their neck and telling those around them to go to hell. They cry out, “This is my body and no one has the right to tell me what to do with it!” That may be a reasonable argument if they are talking about a tooth extraction or an appendectomy. A procedure of that sort involves only one person. But, this is a worldwide pandemic where every breath may result in injury or death. The risks of being exposed to this virus are increasing daily. The numbers in every category are on the rise.

To protect relationships during the holiday season, we might want to write down the names of those who resist the Covid safety protocol and place those names in, “A dumb box.” By directing our pent-up emotions toward the box, we redirect our hostility from relatives and friends. This might soften some of the tension over the supper table during the holiday season. It won’t solve any problems but it may make dinnertime a little more bearable. A great woman once said, “You can pretty-up ugly and you can hurry-up slow, but there is nothing you can do about dumb. Dumb just lies there and stares back at you.” To get through the holidays let’s hope for a long prayer and a short dinner. Merry Christmas, Y’all.

Joe R. Browning is the former publisher of the Benton Evening News in Illinois, the Havelock News in NC and the Daily Californian in San Diego. He resides in Mesa, Arizona Contact: JoeRBrowning@hotmail.Com

