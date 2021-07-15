Guest View: Illinois food supply remains strong

The summer of 2021 includes a long to-do list as restrictions have been lifted and people take to the roads for summer vacations and family reunions.

While we missed many events in 2020, we also learned a lot in our 15 months of being cooped up.

Now is a good time to reflect. What did you learn throughout the pandemic? What did you miss, and what could you live without?

Had it not been for the pandemic, would families have rediscovered time to prepare a home-cooked dinner, sit together at the kitchen table and make conversation over a delicious meal?

Or open up family cookbooks and actually learn how to make grandma's famous cinnamon rolls and realize that it takes time to let the dough rise?

The common denominator of each of these scenarios: Food.

And it all starts with a farmer.

In the U.S., we never ran out of food. We may have tightened supplies on certain items, but by no means are we doing without. Farmers have continued to grow and restock the food supply chain.

A complex food supply chain worked day and night to keep the flow of goods moving as quickly as possible.