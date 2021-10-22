From The Editor: Poshard documentary is bright spot in nation's dark, troubling time

Do you have to travel the 800 miles to Washington D.C. and march in the streets to make a difference?

That answer is a resounding no if you ask former U.S. Congressman Glenn Poshard and Sandra Pfeifer, a filmmaker and SIUC alumna who partnered with Poshard on a documentary that premieres this Saturday night at the Varsity Theater in Carbondale.

In late September of 2020, Glenn and Jo Poshard, his wife and co-founder of the Poshard Foundation, began their journey of hosting 39 marches in the communities that Poshard represented while in Congress. The 39 counties are some of the most rural and underserved counties in the state.

The marches showcase the grand stone courthouses across 17,800 miles of cornfields, farmland and two-lane highways. In each county, Poshard asked others to join him in those walks and spoke to the groups that gathered.

Poshard said his marches took politics out of the equation — and instead focuses on unity, peace and finding common ground.

“We tried to keep politics out of it. We tried to dwell on principles. And when you look at (Abraham) Lincoln, he was above politics. We had people from both parties, we had independents walk with us, people like us who were alarmed at the talk of violence,” Poshard said in an interview earlier this week.

The marches were advertised ahead of time through word-of-mouth, flyers and on social media. Whoever wanted to hold a sign and peacefully march with the Poshards were welcomed.

The end result is their documentary, “Thirty-Nine Counties."

Pfeifer, who shot the entire film with her iPhone, said one woman who joined them in a small town community march commented on how she desperately wanted to protest during the Vietnam but her family life — she had small children at the time — and the driving distance from the protests prevented her from doing so.

“And then she said to me at our march, ‘But I live just down the street and I finally have my chance,’” Pfeifer said. “I mean, it’s so important that you can, in your own community, you can stand up with others.”

Poshard said he hopes the documentary, in its final form, can accompany lesson plans in Southern Illinois middle school and high school classrooms highlighting how loving everyone — even your greatest enemy — is the only way out.

In true Poshard fashion, some of Abraham Lincoln’s most famous quotes make appearances in the documentary, he said.

During our interview, Poshard pointed to Lincoln’s Jan. 7, 1838 address before the Young Men’s Lyceum in Springfield, where Lincoln essentially warns that the United States, if it were to come apart, it would be of our own doing.

“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide,” Lincoln is quoted as saying.

The division in this country is alive and well. The unvaccinated are pitted against the vaccinated — the masked against the unmasked.

Black and minority communities are pitted against law enforcement. Conservatives and liberals would rather focus on areas that make them different than what could bring us together.

My hope is this documentary is be remembered, years from now, as a bright spot in an otherwise dark, troubling time for this nation.

Lauren Cross is the editor for The Southern. She can be reached at 618-351-5807 or lauren.cross@thesouthern.com.

