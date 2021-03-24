Kathleen Parker: Ron Johnson at a crossroads

To each his own when it comes to love of country, but I reject Johnson's definition. This is not one of those times when a columnist needs to explain what a public official really meant. We all know precisely what Johnson meant by what he said next: "Now, had the tables been turned -- now, Joe, this will get me in trouble -- had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned."

I suppose we can be thankful that Johnson spoke so transparently, because it is one of those rare moments when a White man has testified so conclusively -- and so publicly -- to his racism. One needn't cause harm to others unlike themselves to be racist. One need only apply different standards solely on the basis of race or ethnicity, which Johnson plainly did.

Johnson rejects any such interpretation of his remarks. In the wake of criticism, including being called a racist by fellow Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., Johnson has explained that he was talking about riots, not race. Yes, by mentioning antifa, a mostly White anarchist group that has never met a protest it couldn't turn into a riot, Johnson bought himself some cover. But his defense doesn't ring true.