Kathleen Parker: Vaccine-hesitant Republicans, get over it

William F. Buckley, who popularized conservatism with anything but a common touch, has surely turned a few thousand rotations in his grave, notwithstanding his expressed (and oft-quoted) preference to be governed by the first 2,000 names in the telephone directory rather than by the Harvard University faculty. All Buckleys (and I've known several) are clever with words, but they're also dripping with ivy. Of course, WFB was a Yale man.

This isn't to suggest that people without a higher education aren't often as intelligent as the next guy. Of course they are. We all know brilliant, wise people who never set foot on a college campus, which is what Buckley was getting at.

What does it tell us that nearly half of Republicans are skeptical about a vaccine that millions of people are desperate to receive? My educated guess is they're simply stubborn and don't like the nanny state's insistence on masks and injections. I personally know quite a few of these folks and when asked about the vaccine, most will say, I'm going to wait and see what happens to everybody else before I get one. Never mind that then-President Donald Trump pushed for rapid development of the vaccines and received one himself.