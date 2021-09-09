Opinion | Afghanistan meets the new boss, same as the old boss

In the days since the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden administration has reiterated that it will “judge the Taliban by its actions, not its words.” But the Taliban’s actions are already failing to live up to the group’s flowery promises of reform.

On Saturday, it cracked down on protests in Kabul, assaulting women with rifle butts, tear gas, and metal clubs. It cemented its stranglehold over the country by overcoming resistance forces in Panjshir Province. Reports have emerged in recent days that the Taliban is preventing a handful of charter flights with Americans and Afghan allies from leaving Mazar-i-Sharif because, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters yesterday, there are some people “without valid documents” aboard that the Taliban says “at this point can’t leave.”

The starkest reminder that this is still the same old Taliban, however, came Tuesday when the group announced a governing team headed by many figures from its past.