Opinion | Buck Cram: Why 2020 Changed Political Advertising Forever

The willingness to move beyond an advertiser’s comfort zone – in these examples, broadcast news and primetime – provided an opportunity to reach the right audiences where they are watching. These learnings are just two examples of ways data insights can help political advertisers innovate and spend their advertising dollars more effectively. Having had the chance to experiment more in 2020, many political advertisers are seeing the impact of “following the data” and evolving their advertising approaches.

Based on what we’re seeing already in 2021, I expect the rest of the year will continue to see shifts in viewership behaviors at least as interesting as those seen in 2020. While news viewing is down compared to the start of the pandemic and the heights of the election period, Q1 viewing has remained significantly stronger than in previous years. The volatility of voters’ viewing behavior demands that advertisers focus on data quality, not just data volume, and how data can quickly inform budget allocation and optimization decisions across the entire campaign lifecycle, from pitch to pay.