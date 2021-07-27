Opinion | Counterpoint: The show must go on

More than just money is at stake, though. Over the years, the Olympics have been an important symbol of peaceful international competition and cooperation. Holding the Olympics is an opportunity to demonstrate that the pandemic is largely behind us and that life can safely return to normal. There are plenty of reasons to believe it can be done.

The NBA “bubble” — where the basketball league sequestered players and officials at Disney’s Orlando resorts for three months last year to play the final games of the season and the playoffs — showed that sporting events could be safely conducted in an era before vaccines were available. Mitigation measures included daily testing, social distancing, mask-wearing, and contact tracing. No COVID-19 cases were reported in the bubble.

Similar mitigation measures are in effect in Tokyo. In addition, in contrast to the NBA bubble, most of the Olympic athletes have been vaccinated, which substantially lowers the possibility of viral transmission in the Olympic Village.