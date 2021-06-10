Opinion | Dana Milbank: Attack the Capitol, sure. But stay out of my garage!

WASHINGTON - Rep. Mo Brooks is strictly an armchair insurrectionist.

On. Jan. 6, the Alabama Republican incited Trump followers to sack the Capitol. "Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass!" he told the crowd at a pre-riot rally. "Now, our ancestors sacrificed their blood, their sweat, their tears, their fortunes, and sometimes their lives. . .. So I have a question for you: Are you willing to do the same? My answer is yes. Louder! Are you willing to do what it takes to fight for America? Louder!"

But when it came time to be held to account for inciting the deadly insurrection, Brooks chose flight, not fight.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., sued Brooks, along with former president Donald Trump and others, for the damage caused by the insurrection. But Brooks, unlike the other defendants, refused to accept service of the court papers - prompting Swalwell to hire a private investigator to hunt him down. A weeks-long cat-and-mouse game ensued, and Brooks proved so elusive that the judge granted his pursuers a 60-day extension.