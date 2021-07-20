Opinion | Derrick Chow: When Patients Control Their Health Records, Everyone Wins

It’s not a debate anymore: Patients have every right to control their health information, and recent developments show how this trend is expanding. From the 21st Century Cures Act to Apple’s recent update that will allow patients to share personal health information directly into their medical records, consumers have the power to do more with their data than ever before. And with that power comes many benefits—for both patients and businesses.

Today, patients are no longer handcuffed to referrals. Instead, they have a universe of information available at their fingertips, and they use what they’ve learned to shop around and make the most informed decisions about their health. From locations to reviews to cost, patients have the power to customize their healthcare experience. This transformation has created a consumer mentality toward healthcare.

And an integral part of this consumer mentality extends to health data ownership. Having access to health records gives patients another layer of data and control that they can use to optimize their healthcare even further as they use a multitude of apps. While patients may not always have the background to make sense of all of the information contained in their health records, data ownership makes it easier for them to share with the providers and apps of their choice to more quickly and efficiently procure the care they need.