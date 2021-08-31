Opinion | Despite Recent Headlines, the Housing Boom is Unlikely to End Anytime Soon

On the contrary, the AEI Housing Center predicts home price appreciation (HPA) to remain at double-digit levels throughout 2021 and into 2022, as structural changes to the housing market may give the current boom staying power. Studies have estimated that perhaps up to 20 percent of the U.S. labor force could continue to work from home after the pandemic ends, which is up from around 5 percent before it. That equals an additional 24 million workers, which are mostly high-income. Since they are no longer tied to jobs in expensive coastal areas, they are now free to move to less dense areas with larger, newer, and especially, less expensive homes – all while pocketing a handsome windfall from the home price differentials between these areas.

While this is great for people fleeing high-priced metros in Coastal markets, the inflow of these high earners, in addition to ultra-low mortgage rates, have driven up home prices in smaller and still relatively affordable metros in the Midwest, South, and Southwest. In Phoenix, one of the top destinations for California refugees, home prices have increased 30 percent since the beginning of the pandemic.