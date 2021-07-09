Opinion | Evelio Silvera: The American Health Care Pipedream

As the son of Cuban immigrants, I’ve learned to distrust government promises to solve our problems. The fact is inflexible, standardized programs fail individuals because they aren’t designed for individuals.

As business gurus will tell you, “A product for everyone is a product for no one.” This is particularly true when it comes to our health, which is why we should do everything we can to protect and encourage choice for Americans when it comes to managing their health care. And 2021 has proven to be a flare-up in the battle to protect the right to choose for hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Supporters of central planning are executing a concerted effort across the U.S. to eliminate health care choice in an effort to slowly force everyone into federally-run health care. Wars are won through battles, and Health Care Sharing Ministries has been working to fight legislation in multiple states that threaten their very survival. From coast to coast, bills have been introduced in state legislatures to effectively eliminate Health Care Sharing Ministries from serving members. Each bill is slightly different, but all are lethal.