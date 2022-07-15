Opinion | From the Editor: It's her decision alone

In the summer of 2017, I felt my body suddenly miscarrying in the emergency room lobby at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois.

It was my first known pregnancy — disappearing from within me. It felt eerily similar to losing my mom in 2013. Life came into focus with the type of clarity that urges us to be kind, speak no ill, live life to the fullest.

The loss was monumental. The emotional pain of losing a lifetime of would-be memories with a first born is indescribable and I would fail miserably if I tried to describe it here.

The doctor told me, given the circumstances and symptoms, it was probably not safe for me to go home without a dilation and curettage, or a D&C. The procedure would safely complete the removal of tissue from my uterus.

But even then, he said it was my choice.

I'm one of the lucky ones. Because of a D&C conducted in a safe hospital setting, I didn't go home having to fear forming an infection or dangerous, heavy bleeding.

After I physically healed a week or two later, I was still mentally injured and exhausted. And then the hospital bill arrived in the mail. The procedure was clearly labeled "D&C/ABORTION." Through tears, I paid on that bill for over a year.

I’m one of the lucky ones because the year was 2017, not 2022. And I'm lucky because I lived in Illinois at the time, not in a state with restrictive abortion laws.

A year later, I happily found out I was pregnant again with my daughter, River — and I made the personal choice to be a mother with a viable pregnancy.

A woman first

This past week marks my last as editor of The Southern Illinoisan as I take a new position within the paper's parent company, Lee Enterprises.

As a send-off, I wanted to share that personal story because it ties into an issue I care deeply about: How I, as a woman, am impacted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the effect it will have on countless young women and families.

As a journalist, a core part of the job is maintaining some sense of objectivity on controversial topics such as this.

But before I signed on the imaginary dotted line to make a career out of journalism, I first considered myself a woman with bodily autonomy.

Standing in today's political climate, it’s like we’ve turned back the clock. I have more rights than my own mother and her friends had in the 1960s and early 70s. But if things continue down this path, worst case scenario: My daughter, who turns 4 next March, could wind up with fewer personal freedoms as an adult than I have today.

I share my story because I believe abortion should be viewed as safe, basic medical care — not something that should be politicized or weaponized during election season.

We shouldn’t have to live in a country where a young daughter has to obtain a secret abortion because she fears what would happen to her if her parents discovered she had sex out of wedlock. We also shouldn’t live in a country where a 10-year-old girl from Ohio is raped by a 27-year-old man and has to travel to Indiana to obtain an abortion because of her home state’s restrictive laws.

We also shouldn’t live in a country where someone’s religious beliefs infringes on an individual’s right to make personal decisions about their own body.

The same conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court that eroded away women's rights last month also ruled within the same week in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District that a school couldn't prevent a coach from praying on a football field with his team.

The cases were built on separate arguments; Kennedy centered on the First Amendment, the abortion case centered on the 14th amendment’s "right to privacy."

But I can't help but see it for what it is.

How can the Supreme Court preserve a coach's fundamental right to pray on a sacred football field with his players, but in the same breath, determine a woman can't make a potentially wildly heartbreaking and personal decision for herself within the quiet of her own mind?