Opinion | Guest view: Illinois bridges, roads will be devastated if Congress allows for bigger trucks

Hidden deep in the current conversation about the need for a national infrastructure package is another debate about whether to allow even bigger commercial trucks on the nation’s roads – and if the measure passes, it would be devastating for Illinois’ already deteriorating infrastructure.
With Congress currently debating an infrastructure bill, lawmakers are seeking support for amendments that would allow longer and heavier trucks.
Illinois is ranked as the fourth worst state in the nation for deteriorating bridges, according to a new Bloomberg Government analysis. The news organization examined National Highway System (NHS) bridges across the country before bestowing the ignominious ranking to Illinois.
Approximately 8.6 percent of our state’s NHS highway bridges are in poor condition, according to the Bloomberg analysis, which is based on Federal Highway Administration data.
The NHS is comprised of the interstate highway system and many other roads State Route 127 through Pinckneyville and US 51 through DuQuoin are some local examples of NHS system roads, as well as hundreds of other roads throughout the state that have bridges.
Previous studies have demonstrated some of the most common concerns about bigger trucks. USDOT found that heavier and longer trucks had serious safety problems and would impose additional costs to highway infrastructure in the billions of dollars. That same study found that trucks weighing over 80,000 pounds had higher overall out-of-service rates (such as braking problems) compared to those at or below 80,000 pounds. This is especially noteworthy since a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that trucks with any out-of-service violation are 362 percent more likely to be involved in a crash.
County engineers across Illinois understand the need to keep our local bridges in good shape. Often, our county engineers must “make do” with shoestring budgets to keep our local inventory functional. After all, streets, roads and bridges are necessary to keep people and goods moving efficiently and keep our state’s economic engine running. This is why the Illinois Association of County Engineers has asked Congress to make no changes to the current national truck size and weight regulations.
With a handful of corporate interests pressing members of Congress for bigger trucks -- and more profit -- at the expense of taxpayers and motorist safety, Illinoisans need to make their voices heard. Please join me in urging our state’s congressional delegation to oppose any legislation allowing bigger trucks on our highways and bridges.