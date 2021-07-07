Opinion | Guest view: Illinois bridges, roads will be devastated if Congress allows for bigger trucks

The NHS is comprised of the interstate highway system and many other roads State Route 127 through Pinckneyville and US 51 through DuQuoin are some local examples of NHS system roads, as well as hundreds of other roads throughout the state that have bridges.

Previous studies have demonstrated some of the most common concerns about bigger trucks. USDOT found that heavier and longer trucks had serious safety problems and would impose additional costs to highway infrastructure in the billions of dollars. That same study found that trucks weighing over 80,000 pounds had higher overall out-of-service rates (such as braking problems) compared to those at or below 80,000 pounds. This is especially noteworthy since a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that trucks with any out-of-service violation are 362 percent more likely to be involved in a crash.