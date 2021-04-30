Opinion | Guest View: We (Illinoisans) Can’t Afford More Taxes

Tax Freedom Day is the day of the year when, as an average income earner, you stop working to pay taxes and finally start working for yourself. Illinois citizens’ Tax Freedom Day seems to be getting later and later as Governor Pritzker and Illinois lawmakers’ only solution to unsustainable debt is more taxes.

Hypothetically, if you put every dollar earned towards your annual tax burden starting on January 1st, you would be done paying on April 24th and the rest of the money earned would be the amount you take home. Think about that, almost 16 weeks!

April 24th is one of the latest Tax Freedom Days in the country. New York has the latest Tax Freedom Day, as taxpayers there are able to start working for themselves on May 3rd.

There is no question Illinois has some of the highest taxes in the nation. According to a recent report from WalletHub, the effective state and local tax in Illinois on the median U.S. household is 15.01% and is the highest in the nation. In terms of dollars, the median U.S. household in Illinois pays an average of $9,488 in state and local taxes per year. This doesn’t include any federal taxes. Illinois is also home to one of the nation’s highest property taxes, well over 100% higher than the average property tax in America.