Opinion | How a Three-tier Justice System Hurts Good Cops

Mohamud, a Somali refugee living in Minnesota, went to prison when she was 16 based on one officer’s lies, manipulation and false testimony. Mohamud did nothing wrong, yet she spent nearly two of her high school years at a federal facility hundreds of miles from home.

Byrd, a small business owner near Houston, faced trouble when he tried to leave a restaurant parking lot. Before he could drive away, a Homeland Security agent stopped him and threatened to shoot him. The agent even pulled the trigger, but his weapon jammed.

Like Mohamud, Byrd did nothing wrong. Instead, the agent wanted to stop Byrd from investigating a traffic incident involving the agent’s son—who had collided with a Greyhound bus after getting kicked out of a bar, severely injuring Byrd’s ex-girlfriend.

Finally, Oliva, a 70-year-old Vietnam War veteran, found himself under attack at a Veterans Affairs hospital in El Paso, Texas. As he was passing through a security checkpoint for a dental appointment, three federal officers tackled him, choked him and left him permanently injured.