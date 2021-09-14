Opinion | How About Health as a COVID Exit Strategy?

What is common among many of these health conditions are the significant influence lifestyle choices have in controlling them. This is particularly true for the top three causes of severe COVID-19. Of course, hereditary factors play a role in these conditions for some people, but for many people, these health conditions can be controlled with lifestyle choices. The Mayo Clinic lists 10 ways to control hypertension (high blood pressure) that include lifestyle choices such as exercise, eating healthy foods, and maintaining an appropriate weight. The National Institutes of Health states, “Lifestyle modification plays a significant role in the treatment of lipid metabolism disorders [e.g., high cholesterol].”

The lesson we might take from this is health and wellness should be a key strategy in the avoidance of severe COVID-19 effects.