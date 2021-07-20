Opinion | Iain Murray: A Proposed Law Would Break the Internet

The U.S. House of Representatives is considering a law that would break the internet as we know it. Dressed up in legalese as a ban on “self-preferencing” by large platform companies, the effect would be to make the internet much less useful and valuable to all of us. Whatever you may think of big tech, you should be concerned.

The bill is part of a package of laws aimed at increasing the power of antitrust authorities to go after large companies. The law in question, the American Choice and Innovation Online Act (HR 3816), purports to increase competition by banning large platforms like Amazon or Google from promoting other services or products that the platforms themselves provide when that offering would compete with another company using the platform. This practice is known as “self-preferencing.” Quashing this practice may sound intuitively right, but switching to such a prohibitive policy would conflict with the way we use the internet and, beyond, with the way commerce works outside the virtual world.