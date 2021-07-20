Opinion | Jim Doyle: On Broadband, Go Big, but Stay Focused

Third, rely on entities with proven success in connecting Americans. RUS funneled money to smaller companies and encouraged new public-private partnerships, much like AJP would. The problem? Building broadband networks requires scale and experience most start-ups, co-ops, and local governments lack.

Consider Jeff Davis County, Texas, population 2,274. An estimated 1,093 have broadband in a county of 2,265 square miles. To close the digital divide here, AJP would run fiber cable to about 1,100 people spread across an area that is nearly twice the size of Rhode Island (population 1 million). Do we really want to leave this task to non-profit start-ups? And do we want to put local governments on the hook for ongoing annual maintenance costs?

Fourth, don’t favor a single technology. Broadband companies invest $70 to $80 billion each year improving their networks, and 5G and satellites are poised to compete with cable and fiber. We know capacity will grow, speeds increase, and new applications proliferate. But we cannot predict which technologies will excel or even survive.