Opinion | Lauren Cross: Our new higher education reporter is longtime journalist, natural storyteller

Our readers may have noticed a new staff byline appear in the daily paper over the last week.
While Les O'Dell is technically a new member of our reporting staff here, the name likely sounds familiar — he's freelanced for the paper for more than a decade.
A longtime Southern Illinois resident, he's the author of the paper's wildly popular weekly Business Spotlight, and has long contributed to our quarterly Life&Style magazine and a wide range of special publications.
O’Dell joined the team last week as a full-time staff reporter covering higher education, along with timely features on business, faith and other topics.
In addition to his background in print, O'Dell holds a degree in agricultural communications with emphasis on radio/television news, and he is comfortable both in front and behind a camera or microphone as well at a keyboard.
As a resident of the region for more than 30 years, Les knows Southern Illinois, its people, its needs and its history. His writing is tight, thorough, error-free and balanced. His background is especially strong in the areas of agriculture, business, health care, religion, children’s issues and non-profits.
With his background, he’s been more than able to hit the ground running.
In the short time I’ve worked here as the publication's interim editor, Les has proven he’s inquisitive, a hard worker, self-starter and a creative storyteller who effortlessly brings sources' stories to life on the page — all qualities that will be valuable as he tackles the higher education beat, which focuses on Southern Illinois University and several rural community colleges.
Take, for example, one of Les' first contributions last week was a feature on Roger Lipe, who is leaving his longtime role as SIU chaplain with the Saluki football team after 27 years.
A fixture at football practices, road trips and sidelines on game days, Lipe serves as the team’s “get back” coach, responsible for making sure players who are not supposed to be on the field stay on the sidelines, Les wrote.
Les went on to write that Lipe became an integral part of both the players and coaches' lives, performing wedding ceremonies for former players and making himself available to listen, talk or pray.
Lipe was ever-present during Coach Jerry Kill’s hospitalization after suffering a seizure during a game in 2005 — even sleeping on the hospital room floor," Les wrote in last week's front-page story.
This past weekend, you may have also noticed another piece by Les — a moving story about Isabel Neira, a first-generation college graduate who almost didn't make it to her commencement ceremony at SIU due to a series of misfortunate events — academic probation, a pandemic, serious ACL injury that sidelined her from sports, and her mother having a serious stroke.
Ultimately, the beauty of her story is that this all led her to discover more about her family, herself and her Catholic faith.
“This all has pushed me to grow and pushed me to learn. I didn’t give up and I didn’t take the easy way out and so far, it’s turning out well, so I can’t complain. I can only be thankful and feel beyond blessed that my life has really switched around,” Isabel told Les.
Les and his wife Christine founded the Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois, a local not-for-profit which advocates for children's issues and provides items free of charge to families in 22 Southern Illinois counties who take a new foster care placements. They live in Carbondale.
"I have a passion for telling people's stories; not just the superficial, but what really matters to them," he said. "Our region has so many great people, great places and wonderful institutions. I look forward to continuing to share what makes Southern Illinois great."
Lauren Cross is the interim editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Her columns include her own opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinion or editorial position of The Southern. She can be reached at lauren.cross@thesouthern.com or 618-351-5807.