Opinion | Lauren Cross: Our new higher education reporter is longtime journalist, natural storyteller

Our readers may have noticed a new staff byline appear in the daily paper over the last week.

While Les O'Dell is technically a new member of our reporting staff here, the name likely sounds familiar — he's freelanced for the paper for more than a decade.

A longtime Southern Illinois resident, he's the author of the paper's wildly popular weekly Business Spotlight, and has long contributed to our quarterly Life&Style magazine and a wide range of special publications.

O’Dell joined the team last week as a full-time staff reporter covering higher education, along with timely features on business, faith and other topics.

In addition to his background in print, O'Dell holds a degree in agricultural communications with emphasis on radio/television news, and he is comfortable both in front and behind a camera or microphone as well at a keyboard.

As a resident of the region for more than 30 years, Les knows Southern Illinois, its people, its needs and its history. His writing is tight, thorough, error-free and balanced. His background is especially strong in the areas of agriculture, business, health care, religion, children’s issues and non-profits.

With his background, he’s been more than able to hit the ground running.