Opinion | Lee Kinberg: No Easy Answers in Surfside Condo Collapse

A big culprit seems to have been the improperly pitched pool deck. The poor design caused severe water damage over the course of decades; it was clearly visible in the parking garage in April. Despite the frequent flooding, nobody with the authority to act recognized the gravity of the situation.

The board president at the time of the collapse wrote a letter in April summarizing the status in advance of an owners meeting. The new board was working hard to push the project forward. The letter and the board’s due diligence were thorough. Unfortunately, they were undermined by Surfside’s chief building official Ross Prieto who told residents in November 2018 after the engineer’s report had been issued, that their building was “in very good shape.” He also declined to investigate a Champlain South Tower resident’s concerns regarding the nearby building construction, choosing not to send out an inspector and saying in an email, “there is nothing for me to check.” This gave aid and comfort to those that didn’t believe the situation was dire and that the assessment was overstated. Prieto is currently on leave from his present employer, the city of Doral, Florida.