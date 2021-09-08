Opinion | Masks or Mania: Political Will Is Required to Protect Children From COVID-19

The Biden administration can take several legal steps to address barriers governors like Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) are creating against safely reopening schools. First, they can rely on the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to file suit against state governments on any of several grounds. Jurisdiction for protecting public health rests with the federal government—not with states—under the Public Health Service Act to control the spread of disease. Further, the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution rests the right to ensure the economy still functions across state lines with the federal government, which arguably gives grounds to ensure school operations are not disrupting the ability to continue interstate commerce. Additionally, the 14th Amendment requires equal protection under the law for all Americans. Violation of rights of a protected class, which includes race, requires a judicial response. The pandemic’s outsize impact on communities of color is a ready argument to make with the courts when some states have sent students back to in-person learning without mask mandates, reverting to school closures based on COVID-19 outbreaks and a need to quarantine. Based on what we know about reducing viral spread, these crises were avoidable through masking, if not wholly preventable by more targeted quarantine and vaccination standards.