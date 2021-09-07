Opinion | New AFL-CIO Leadership Should Orient to Worker Recruitment Strategies, Not Politics and Laws

Time will tell, but her past actions do not signal change. She became part of the AFL-CIO’s leadership in 2009, the same year Trumka became president. As secretary-treasurer, Shuler was the AFL-CIO’s number two official and an indefatigable supporter of Trumka throughout his tenure. It was widely rumored in the last years of his life that Trumka was looking to retire and planned to anoint Shuler as his successor.

She was the person who oversaw the federation’s finances during this period. That included a remarkable scaling back in the federation’s devotion to ground-level organizing – i.e. convincing new batches of workers to certify union representation. An internal AFL-CIO budget document for fiscal year 2019 leaked to the news site Splinter revealed that only about 10 percent of the federation’s funds went to organizing efforts, reversing a pledge by Trumka’s predecessor John Sweeney to devote 30 percent of resources to organizing. Trumka redirected the funds so that more than a third of the overall budget went instead to funding political activities.