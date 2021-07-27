Opinion | Point: Olympic dream or COVID-19 nightmare?

The Olympic Games organizers also released a series of playbooks to help ensure the Games are as safe as possible. Mandatory masking, encouraging good hygiene measures, and social distancing, when possible, are some of the basic measures included in the playbooks. They also outline how frequently different participants must be tested for COVID-19 while in Japan. Athletes and anyone with regular interaction with the athletes must be tested daily.

Additionally, anyone arriving in Japan for the Olympics must show proof of two negative COVID-19 tests on two separate days within 96 hours of departure and at the airport at arrival. To facilitate contact tracing and limit movement, participants must submit an “Activity Plan” that details all planned and possible destinations for the first 14 days in Japan and download two smartphone apps that record daily health checks and notify participants of potential contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Although cases can still slip through these precautions, these measures should catch most cases and minimize spread.