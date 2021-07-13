Opinion | Raymond J. March: The FDA Was Right to Approve Aducanumab for Alzheimer’s

Someone in the United States is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease every 65 seconds. Slowly robbing its victims of their memory and independence, Alzheimer’s is as debilitating as it is deadly. Nearly 121,000 Americans died from Alzheimer’s in 2019, making it the sixth leading cause of death.

Sadly, treating the disease has been a losing battle. Medical scientists have not developed a new treatment since 2003, and all existing treatments only slow Alzheimer’s progress at best.

But a new drug gives hope of reversing this concerning trend.

Recently the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved aducanumab for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Aducanumab introduces a desperately needed new treatment because it could reverse the symptoms of the disease when taken in high doses.

But the drug has been receiving more attention for its controversial approval than its pathbreaking medicinal properties.