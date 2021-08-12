Opinion | Robert Graboyes: Can an App Comfort the Sick?

No app can bring back that remembered Arcadia. But technology can offer substitutes. Health care futurist Eric Topol titled his 2019 book “Deep Medicine: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Medicine Human Again.” That idea—that machines can humanize care—brings us to Dua and Desai.

The couple first drew national attention in 2014 when they founded Heal, a California-based company enabling patients to summon doctors to their homes or workplaces (described in my previous “Return of House Calls — Renee Dua, Heal and the Uberization of Medicine” column).

HeyRenee aims to construct a digital substitute for our missing social networks. In the past, a grandchild might ask a Medicare patient how she feels and remind her to take her medications. A neighbor might drive her to a doctor’s appointment or call a hospital when she falls ill. A priest might talk her through a down period. But nowadays, there may be no grandchild, neighbor, or priest to help.