Opinion | Robert Graboyes: Knowing Without Meeting in the Internet Era

I have a colleague with whom I’ve worked in close proximity (at least until the pandemic) for three years. There’s another colleague (an extremely close friend of my wife’s and mine) who lives 800 miles away. We frequently communicate electronically and have often visited one another in person. These two colleagues and I work together on countless projects—by email, by telephone, by videoconference. The out-of-state colleague is coming to town, and I’ve arranged a meal for the three of us. I had no idea that they had never physically met, given their easy-going camaraderie. Given this surprising revelation, I’m delighted they’ll finally be in the same room together. It will be interesting to see how much better they “know” one another after a meal together.

I have a good friend, a terrific writer named Amy Alkon, who lives 3,000 miles away. I’ve known her for years, though we’ve never met in person. We haven’t even talked by phone or video. But over the years, we’ve developed a jovial relationship through public and private exchanges on Twitter. I “know” her well, but not in a sense that would have been understood in the pre-Internet era. (As a child, I had overseas pen pals, but I can’t say I ever “knew” any of them.) Amy told me that in the early 1990s, she belonged to a primordial online chat group. She got to “know” one of the other members of her group especially well, though, similarly, they had never met. She didn’t even know his name—only his username and the fact that he lived in Los Angeles. One day, she mentioned that she’d be visiting L.A. and wondered whether he would like to have lunch. He said he would. How, she asked, would she recognize him at the restaurant. His answer: “I’m Marlon Brando.” And he was! She eventually moved to L.A., and the two became friends in the traditional sense.