Opinion | Robert Graboyes: The Public Option Is Nothing New

Journalists, scholars, and readers should remember Ecclesiastes 1:9—”There is no new thing under the sun.” Under Nevada’s blazing sun, the state’s public option health plan is nothing new. The 1990s and early 2000s were littered with the carcasses of failed public option plans.

To claim Nevada is the “second state” with a public option requires a carefully selected prepositional phrase: “In the 2020s,” perhaps, or “since the Affordable Care Act became law in 2010.” Otherwise, the second-state claim is equivalent to my proclaiming that “Robert Graboyes is the second American to drink a cup of coffee,” while leaving out the qualifiers “in the Graboyes home” and “on August 16, 2021.”

The high cost of health insurance is a complex problem and, as saith H. L. Mencken, “For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong.” The public option is such an answer. The purported logic is that a government-operated insurance plan, in direct competition with private plans, will force prices down because, unlike the allegedly avaricious private insurers (many of which are not-for-profits), the altruistic government plan will have the interests of The People at heart; the government’s administrative costs will be low; and the government can harness its purchasing power to force providers to reduce their prices.