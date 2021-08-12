Opinion | Savannah Shoemake: Big pharma makes historic earnings by increasing drug prices during a pandemic

Pharmaceutical firms are unveiling their Q2 earnings right now, and America’s largest drug manufacturers are flexing their muscles. Drug giants Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, Novartis, and Johnson & Johnson all boasted Q2 earnings in the billions.

Those companies posted $1.1, $1.2, $2.9, and a whopping $6.3 billion in net earnings, respectively. While the average financial observer might assume those enormous profits are a result of innovation and shrewd business maneuvering, the real driving force behind the success is the ballooning cost of prescription drugs.

For decades, massive pharmaceutical firms have manipulated markets and government regulations to skirt the law and limit competition – all while making a massive profit off the backs of everyday Americans looking to afford their life-saving medications.

Prescription drugs have a massively outsized impact on the American healthcare system. In the United States, two in three Americans rely on at least one prescription. In 2019 alone, there were almost 3.9 million prescriptions filled, a number that Georgetown University estimates accounts for 16 percent of all healthcare costs each year, or an extraordinary $1,200 a year for every American family. And for most Americans, their prescriptions are not a choice. Those medications are used to treat debilitating chronic pain and life-threatening conditions.