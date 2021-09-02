Opinion | Sean Salai: Catholics tormented by Biden’s religious exemption policy on vaccines

For many Catholics, the objection to the vaccines arises from researchers using fetal stem cells in their testing and production, violating church teaching on abortion by creating and destroying human live for laboratory purposes.

“Even accepting what our church has said about moral culpability, there are people of goodwill who are agonizing over the coercion to get the vaccines—good people worried about the trajectory of a country that is expanding and not restricting the use of aborted babies in medical research,” Lopez said.

Church leaders have declared the Modern and Pfizer vaccines less objectionable than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because the former used stem cells only in testing, whereas the latter used them in both testing and production. Church leaders have also said the latter is morally acceptable if no others are available.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (U.S.C.C.B.) and the Vatican have encouraged Catholics to get vaccinated, with Pope Francis even participating in a recent public service announcement promoting the vaccines.

But last December, the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) ruled with the approval of Pope Francis that vaccination against COVID-19 is not a moral obligation.