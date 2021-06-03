Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to lifesaving rescuers, thumbs down to Biden farm rule proposal

Thumbs up to the Buddy Bass Tournament for being able to return to Crab Orchard Lake this year for the second time to benefit Special Olympics Illinois. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Special Olympics Illinois Region K, which serves more than 1,600 athletes with intellectual disabilities in 24 counties of Southern Illinois. The Illinois non-profit has long offered year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 23,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and more than 13,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities, according to the group's website. Carrying out this mission takes time and money. Individuals account for 65% of the group's donors, so consider donating. The website is soill.org/mission-vision/ .

Thumbs up and down to the Illinois General Assembly having to address a long history of bias toward the hair of Black students. Senate Bill 817 prevents Illinois schools from enforcing dress codes that prohibit hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity or texture, including braids, locks and twists. Thumbs up to the bill, but thumbs down to it even being necessary. According to a report by Capitol News Illinois, Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, who served as the bill’s lead sponsor in the House, said the bill aims to address “historical wrongs," citing instances of Black students required to change their natural hairstyles as a result of school policies. Black people have staged walkouts for discrimination for their natural hair for decades, and it's about time we write into law why this form of discrimination is not OK. The discrimination that many black people face in this country is alive and well, as evidenced by those who tried to fight the bill, arguing its potential impact on private and military schools that have uniform dress codes and hairstyle rules in place. John Oliver, the host for The Last Week Tonight, could not have said it better when he weighed in recently: “Black hair shouldn’t be viewed, corralled or judged by white people’s comfort because it doesn’t belong to white people. It doesn’t affect white people, white people really don’t need to have an opinion on it."