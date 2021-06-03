Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to lifesaving rescuers, thumbs down to Biden farm rule proposal

Thumbs up to the rescuers who helped save a Makanda mother and son after they were seriously injured in a fall from a 30-foot bluff in the Shawnee National Forest on May 4. The Southern Illinoisan's Marilyn Halstead reported on this tragic fall last month. Beth Koehler and her son Rowan King fell while hiking near a waterfall known as Double Falls, or Twin Falls, and Koehler, who remained conscious, was able to contact authorities for help. However, both mother and son sustained life-threatening injuries. While the phone call's reception was breaking up, rescuers were still able to find the mother and son's locations through a ping on her phone. Thanks to Union County telecommunicators, Union County patrol deputies, Cobden Police Department, Union County Ambulance Service, Union County Rescue Squad, Cobden Fire Department and Jackson County Ambulance Service that participated in the rescue. Another thanks goes to the hospital staff caring for Beth and Rowan, and for the Southern Illinois community that came together to raise funds for the family's health care expenses — insurance alone will not cover everything. To make a donation to the family, go to https://gofund.me/c9312e68.
Thumbs down to President Joe Biden's proposal impacting hardworking farmers and their heirs. Critics of the proposal say it could end the step-up-in-basis for estates that eliminates the capital gains tax bills on assets of more than $1 million per person when they are passed to an heir. Southern Illinois farmers sounded out last week about this to The Southern's Isaac Smith, arguing that Biden's proposal could wipe out the legacy they have built for the next generation. Biden has proposed this tax rule to help fund an ambitious infrastructure bill, something the Illinois Farm Bureau is in support of, though the bureau argues it should not be funded at the expense of farmers. The Southern Illinoisan's Editorial Board agrees — there has to be a better way.
Thumbs up to the Buddy Bass Tournament for being able to return to Crab Orchard Lake this year for the second time to benefit Special Olympics Illinois. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Special Olympics Illinois Region K, which serves more than 1,600 athletes with intellectual disabilities in 24 counties of Southern Illinois. The Illinois non-profit has long offered year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 23,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and more than 13,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities, according to the group's website. Carrying out this mission takes time and money. Individuals account for 65% of the group's donors, so consider donating. The website is soill.org/mission-vision/.
Thumbs up and down to the Illinois General Assembly having to address a long history of bias toward the hair of Black students. Senate Bill 817 prevents Illinois schools from enforcing dress codes that prohibit hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity or texture, including braids, locks and twists. Thumbs up to the bill, but thumbs down to it even being necessary. According to a report by Capitol News Illinois, Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, who served as the bill’s lead sponsor in the House, said the bill aims to address “historical wrongs," citing instances of Black students required to change their natural hairstyles as a result of school policies. Black people have staged walkouts for discrimination for their natural hair for decades, and it's about time we write into law why this form of discrimination is not OK. The discrimination that many black people face in this country is alive and well, as evidenced by those who tried to fight the bill, arguing its potential impact on private and military schools that have uniform dress codes and hairstyle rules in place. John Oliver, the host for The Last Week Tonight, could not have said it better when he weighed in recently: “Black hair shouldn’t be viewed, corralled or judged by white people’s comfort because it doesn’t belong to white people. It doesn’t affect white people, white people really don’t need to have an opinion on it."